Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY). ICAGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that ICAGY has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ICAGY's industry has an average PEG of 1.04 right now. Over the last 12 months, ICAGY's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.07, with a median of 0.09.

We should also highlight that ICAGY has a P/B ratio of 1.56. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.67. ICAGY's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.54, with a median of 1.75, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ICAGY has a P/S ratio of 0.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Another great Transportation - Airline stock you could consider is SkyWest (SKYW), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

SkyWest is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.60 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.89. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 16.29 and average PEG ratio of 1.04.

SKYW's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 11,210.77 and as low as -3,534.23, with a median of 11.34, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.98, all within the past year.

Furthermore, SkyWest holds a P/B ratio of 1.43 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.67. SKYW's P/B has been as high as 1.45, as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.88 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in International Consolidated Airlines Group and SkyWest strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ICAGY and SKYW look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.