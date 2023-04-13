Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY). ICAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.41, which compares to its industry's average of 9.47. ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.03 and as low as 6.65, with a median of 10.80, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ICAGY has a P/S ratio of 0.16. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.42.

Investors could also keep in mind United Airlines (UAL), an Transportation - Airline stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of United Airlines currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01, and its PEG ratio is 0.11. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 9.47 and 0.31.

