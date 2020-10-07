Are Investors Undervaluing Interface (TILE) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Interface (TILE). TILE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.37, which compares to its industry's average of 12.26. Over the last 12 months, TILE's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.86 and as low as 3.34, with a median of 7.99.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TILE has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.

Finally, our model also underscores that TILE has a P/CF ratio of 3.38. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.03. TILE's P/CF has been as high as 7.32 and as low as 2.35, with a median of 4.05, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Interface's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TILE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

