Are Investors Undervaluing Insteel Industries (IIIN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Insteel Industries (IIIN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IIIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is IIIN's P/B ratio of 1.82. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.80. Over the past 12 months, IIIN's P/B has been as high as 2.23 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.72.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. IIIN has a P/S ratio of 1.1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Insteel Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IIIN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)

