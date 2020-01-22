Are Investors Undervaluing Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33. Over the last 12 months, NSIT's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.06 and as low as 9.23, with a median of 11.02.

Another notable valuation metric for NSIT is its P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.58. Over the past year, NSIT's P/B has been as high as 2.32 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 1.95.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NSIT has a P/S ratio of 0.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Finally, investors should note that NSIT has a P/CF ratio of 12.34. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NSIT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.89. Over the past year, NSIT's P/CF has been as high as 12.71 and as low as 7.87, with a median of 9.88.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Insight Enterprises's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NSIT is an impressive value stock right now.

