Are Investors Undervaluing Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Insight Enterprises (NSIT). NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.51. NSIT's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.06 and as low as 8.97, with a median of 10.91, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for NSIT is its P/B ratio of 2.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NSIT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.58. Over the past 12 months, NSIT's P/B has been as high as 2.32 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.91.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NSIT has a P/S ratio of 0.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.37.

Finally, investors should note that NSIT has a P/CF ratio of 12.48. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NSIT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.89. Within the past 12 months, NSIT's P/CF has been as high as 12.50 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 9.84.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Insight Enterprises's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NSIT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.