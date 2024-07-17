Are Investors Undervaluing INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOF) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IPOOF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.23, which compares to its industry's average of 11.80. IPOOF's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.69 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 11.31, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. IPOOF has a P/S ratio of 1.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.21.

Finally, our model also underscores that IPOOF has a P/CF ratio of 2.74. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. IPOOF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.33. Over the past year, IPOOF's P/CF has been as high as 3.08 and as low as 2.16, with a median of 2.53.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that INPLAY OIL CP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IPOOF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

