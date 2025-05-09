Are Investors Undervaluing INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOD) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOD). IPOOD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.02, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.15. Over the past year, IPOOD's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.43 and as low as 3.87, with a median of 8.

We should also highlight that IPOOD has a P/B ratio of 0.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. IPOOD's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.70. Within the past 52 weeks, IPOOD's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.62.

Finally, investors should note that IPOOD has a P/CF ratio of 1.68. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.27. Within the past 12 months, IPOOD's P/CF has been as high as 2.87 and as low as 1.62, with a median of 2.47.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in INPLAY OIL CP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IPOOD is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

