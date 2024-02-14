Are Investors Undervaluing Inotiv (NOTV) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Inotiv (NOTV) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOTV is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NOTV's P/B ratio of 0.55. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NOTV's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Within the past 52 weeks, NOTV's P/B has been as high as 0.73 and as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.41.

Finally, investors should note that NOTV has a P/CF ratio of 5.43. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.76. Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV's P/CF has been as high as 5.43 and as low as -2.10, with a median of -0.50.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Inotiv's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOTV is an impressive value stock right now.

