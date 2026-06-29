Are Investors Undervaluing InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is InfuSystems Holdings (INFU). INFU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. INFU has a P/S ratio of 1.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.62.

Finally, we should also recognize that INFU has a P/CF ratio of 11.46. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. INFU's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.01. Over the past 52 weeks, INFU's P/CF has been as high as 14.94 and as low as 6.13, with a median of 10.60.

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) may be another strong Medical - Products stock to add to your shortlist. PAHC is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Phibro Animal Health is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.20. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 16.21 and average PEG ratio of 1.74.

Over the past year, PAHC's P/E has been as high as 16.56, as low as 7.98, with a median of 12.28; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.74, as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.50 during the same time period.

Furthermore, Phibro Animal Health holds a P/B ratio of 5.66 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.31. PAHC's P/B has been as high as 5.85, as low as 2.52, with a median of 3.67 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that InfuSystems Holdings and Phibro Animal Health are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, INFU and PAHC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.