Are Investors Undervaluing Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Industrias Bachoco (IBA). IBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.85, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.32. IBA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.99 and as low as 6.87, with a median of 10.57, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for IBA is its P/B ratio of 1.14. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.55. Over the past 12 months, IBA's P/B has been as high as 1.30 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.99.

Finally, we should also recognize that IBA has a P/CF ratio of 9.61. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.38. IBA's P/CF has been as high as 10.54 and as low as 4.33, with a median of 7.64, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Industrias Bachoco is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IBA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

