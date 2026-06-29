Are Investors Undervaluing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). ILPT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.37, which compares to its industry's average of 16.84. Over the last 12 months, ILPT's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.93 and as low as 3.50, with a median of 5.68.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ILPT has a P/S ratio of 1.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.07.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ILPT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.