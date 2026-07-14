Are Investors Undervaluing Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (IDCBY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (IDCBY). IDCBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. IDCBY has a P/S ratio of 1.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.25.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Industrial & Commercial Bank of China is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IDCBY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (IDCBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.