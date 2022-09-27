Are Investors Undervaluing Independent Bank (IBCP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Independent Bank (IBCP). IBCP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.53. IBCP's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.16 and as low as 7.24, with a median of 9.46, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that IBCP has a P/B ratio of 1.25. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. IBCP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.03. Over the past year, IBCP's P/B has been as high as 1.39 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.25.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. IBCP has a P/S ratio of 1.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.7.

Finally, we should also recognize that IBCP has a P/CF ratio of 5.89. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. IBCP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.69. Within the past 12 months, IBCP's P/CF has been as high as 7.39 and as low as 5.43, with a median of 6.21.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Independent Bank is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IBCP feels like a great value stock at the moment.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.