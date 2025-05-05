Are Investors Undervaluing Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY). IMBBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.22, which compares to its industry's average of 14.73. Over the past 52 weeks, IMBBY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.26 and as low as 5.92, with a median of 6.95.

We should also highlight that IMBBY has a P/B ratio of 4.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.88. IMBBY's P/B has been as high as 4.42 and as low as 3.10, with a median of 3.60, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Imperial Tobacco Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, IMBBY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

