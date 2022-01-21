Are Investors Undervaluing Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Ichor Holdings (ICHR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ICHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.93. Over the last 12 months, ICHR's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.39 and as low as 9.33, with a median of 12.51.

Finally, investors should note that ICHR has a P/CF ratio of 13.18. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 32.52. Over the past 52 weeks, ICHR's P/CF has been as high as 25.65 and as low as 11.83, with a median of 16.28.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ichor Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ICHR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

