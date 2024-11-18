Are Investors Undervaluing Iamgold (IAG) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Iamgold (IAG). IAG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.80, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.93. IAG's Forward P/E has been as high as 140.56 and as low as 6.80, with a median of 17.26, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that IAG holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IAG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.41. IAG's PEG has been as high as 4.23 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.55, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that IAG has a P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.23. Over the past 12 months, IAG's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.78.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. IAG has a P/S ratio of 1.93. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.74.

Investors could also keep in mind Kinross Gold (KGC), an Mining - Gold stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Kinross Gold are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.91 and a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 11.93 and 0.41, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, KGC's P/E has been as high as 19, as low as 10.80, with a median of 14.17, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.13, as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.55.

Additionally, Kinross Gold has a P/B ratio of 1.70 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.23. For KGC, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.95, as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.47 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Iamgold and Kinross Gold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IAG and KGC is an impressive value stock right now.

