Are Investors Undervaluing HysterYale Materials Handling (HY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is HysterYale Materials Handling (HY). HY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25. Over the last 12 months, HY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.02 and as low as 6.94, with a median of 8.57.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HY has a P/S ratio of 0.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

Finally, our model also underscores that HY has a P/CF ratio of 8.05. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.32. Within the past 12 months, HY's P/CF has been as high as 44.34 and as low as 4.39, with a median of 6.87.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in HysterYale Materials Handling's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

