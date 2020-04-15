Are Investors Undervaluing Huron Consulting (HURN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Huron Consulting (HURN). HURN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 16.65 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 25.55. Over the past year, HURN's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.60 and as low as 12.89, with a median of 22.64.

We also note that HURN holds a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HURN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.28. HURN's PEG has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.68, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that HURN has a P/CF ratio of 13.01. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.95. Within the past 12 months, HURN's P/CF has been as high as 19.16 and as low as 10.33, with a median of 16.63.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Huron Consulting is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HURN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

