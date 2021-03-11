Are Investors Undervaluing Huntsman (HUN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Huntsman (HUN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HUN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.02. HUN's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.47 and as low as 8.48, with a median of 15.99, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that HUN has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HUN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.24. Over the past 52 weeks, HUN's PEG has been as high as 4.33 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.99.

Another notable valuation metric for HUN is its P/B ratio of 1.66. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.70. Over the past year, HUN's P/B has been as high as 1.75 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.46.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HUN has a P/S ratio of 1.05. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.21.

Finally, investors should note that HUN has a P/CF ratio of 4.65. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. HUN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.73. Within the past 12 months, HUN's P/CF has been as high as 4.91 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 4.10.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Huntsman is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HUN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

