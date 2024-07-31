Are Investors Undervaluing Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.42. Over the past year, HII's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.82 and as low as 12.54, with a median of 14.66.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HII's P/B ratio of 2.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HII's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.19. Within the past 52 weeks, HII's P/B has been as high as 2.87 and as low as 2.13, with a median of 2.48.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HII has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.79.

Finally, we should also recognize that HII has a P/CF ratio of 10.40. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 24.47. Within the past 12 months, HII's P/CF has been as high as 11.64 and as low as 8.95, with a median of 10.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Huntington Ingalls Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HII feels like a great value stock at the moment.

