Are Investors Undervaluing Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HPP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.59, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.78. Over the past year, HPP's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.55 and as low as 4.61, with a median of 6.38.

HPP is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HPP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.62. Over the past 52 weeks, HPP's PEG has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.60.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Hudson Pacific Properties is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HPP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.