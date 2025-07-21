Are Investors Undervaluing HudBay Minerals (HBM) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is HudBay Minerals (HBM). HBM is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.04. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.42. HBM's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.24 and as low as 8.65, with a median of 11.04, all within the past year.

We also note that HBM holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HBM's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.46. Over the last 12 months, HBM's PEG has been as high as 0.48 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.28.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HBM has a P/S ratio of 1.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.83.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that HudBay Minerals is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HBM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

