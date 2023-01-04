Are Investors Undervaluing H&R Block (HRB) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is H&R Block (HRB). HRB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.16 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.46. Over the last 12 months, HRB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.80 and as low as 7.25, with a median of 9.88.

Investors will also notice that HRB has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HRB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.02. HRB's PEG has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.79, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HRB has a P/CF ratio of 8.62. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HRB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.79. Within the past 12 months, HRB's P/CF has been as high as 3,942.88 and as low as 5.45, with a median of 9.71.

SP Plus (SP) may be another strong Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. SP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, SP Plus has a P/B ratio of 2.90 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 5.43. For SP, this valuation metric has been as high as 3.58, as low as 2.77, with a median of 3.10 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that H&R Block and SP Plus are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HRB and SP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SP Plus Corporation (SP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.