Are Investors Undervaluing HP (HPQ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

HP (HPQ) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HPQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HPQ has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

Finally, we should also recognize that HPQ has a P/CF ratio of 6.98. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HPQ's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 23.95. Within the past 12 months, HPQ's P/CF has been as high as 10.72 and as low as 6.43, with a median of 8.67.

Investors could also keep in mind Lenovo Group (LNVGY), an Computer - Mini computers stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Lenovo Group is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.96. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 26.32 and average PEG ratio of 2.17.

Over the past year, LNVGY's P/E has been as high as 11.56, as low as 6.50, with a median of 8.59; its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.20, as low as 0.91, with a median of 2.32 during the same time period.

Furthermore, Lenovo Group holds a P/B ratio of 2.35 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 35.67. LNVGY's P/B has been as high as 3.08, as low as 1.77, with a median of 2.21 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that HP and Lenovo Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HPQ and LNVGY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.