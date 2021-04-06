Are Investors Undervaluing Hologic (HOLX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Hologic (HOLX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HOLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HOLX has a P/S ratio of 4.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.79.

Finally, we should also recognize that HOLX has a P/CF ratio of 11.07. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 24.60. Over the past year, HOLX's P/CF has been as high as 28.44 and as low as 9.97, with a median of 12.99.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Hologic is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HOLX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

