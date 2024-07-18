Are Investors Undervaluing Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HGV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.95. HGV's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.37 and as low as 7.81, with a median of 10.32, all within the past year.

We also note that HGV holds a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HGV's industry has an average PEG of 1.88 right now. HGV's PEG has been as high as 2.08 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.13, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HGV has a P/S ratio of 1.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.05.

Finally, investors should note that HGV has a P/CF ratio of 9.08. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.07. HGV's P/CF has been as high as 9.62 and as low as 6.37, with a median of 8.10, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hilton Grand Vacations's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HGV looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

