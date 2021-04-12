Are Investors Undervaluing Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Hibbett Sports (HIBB). HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.01. Over the past year, HIBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as 8.51, with a median of 12.71.

We should also highlight that HIBB has a P/B ratio of 3.02. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.76. Over the past year, HIBB's P/B has been as high as 3.23 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HIBB has a P/CF ratio of 11.75. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HIBB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Over the past year, HIBB's P/CF has been as high as 30.07 and as low as 3.52, with a median of 10.63.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Hibbett Sports is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HIBB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.