Are Investors Undervaluing Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.72. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as 2.93, with a median of 11.50.

Investors should also recognize that HIBB has a P/B ratio of 2.79. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.76. Over the past year, HIBB's P/B has been as high as 2.79 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.28.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HIBB has a P/CF ratio of 12.50. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HIBB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Within the past 12 months, HIBB's P/CF has been as high as 30.07 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 9.82.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hibbett Sports's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HIBB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.