Are Investors Undervaluing Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.38, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.06. HIBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as 2.93, with a median of 10.45, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that HIBB holds a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HIBB's industry has an average PEG of 2.66 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's PEG has been as high as 2.91 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.84.

We should also highlight that HIBB has a P/B ratio of 2.38. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.76. HIBB's P/B has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.25, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that HIBB has a P/CF ratio of 13.41. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Within the past 12 months, HIBB's P/CF has been as high as 30.07 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 7.95.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Hibbett Sports's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HIBB is an impressive value stock right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.