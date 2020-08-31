Are Investors Undervaluing Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Hibbett Sports (HIBB). HIBB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.16 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.69. HIBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as 2.93, with a median of 10.02, all within the past year.

We also note that HIBB holds a PEG ratio of 0.98. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HIBB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.89. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's PEG has been as high as 2.91 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.84.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hibbett Sports's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HIBB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

