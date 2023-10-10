Are Investors Undervaluing Hewlett Packard (HPE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Hewlett Packard (HPE). HPE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.98, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.51. Over the past year, HPE's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.65 and as low as 5.75, with a median of 7.79.

Investors will also notice that HPE has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HPE's industry has an average PEG of 2.75 right now. Within the past year, HPE's PEG has been as high as 2.25 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 1.76.

We should also highlight that HPE has a P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.10. Over the past 12 months, HPE's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HPE has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.66.

Finally, our model also underscores that HPE has a P/CF ratio of 4.85. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. HPE's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.85. HPE's P/CF has been as high as 5.21 and as low as 2.59, with a median of 4.86, all within the past year.

Another great Computer - Integrated Systems stock you could consider is NCR (NCR), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, NCR has a P/B ratio of 2.38 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.10. For NCR, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.79, as low as 1.77, with a median of 2.28 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Hewlett Packard and NCR are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HPE and NCR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.