Are Investors Undervaluing Herc Holdings (HRI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Herc Holdings (HRI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HRI has a P/S ratio of 1.05. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.52.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HRI has a P/CF ratio of 3.58. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HRI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.93. Over the past 52 weeks, HRI's P/CF has been as high as 3.58 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 2.25.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Herc Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HRI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

