Are Investors Undervaluing Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY). HNNMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 18.65, which compares to its industry's average of 20.70. Over the last 12 months, HNNMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.87 and as low as 16.74, with a median of 22.17.

Finally, our model also underscores that HNNMY has a P/CF ratio of 8.39. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.29. Over the past 52 weeks, HNNMY's P/CF has been as high as 11.21 and as low as 6.93, with a median of 8.69.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hennes & Mauritz's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HNNMY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

