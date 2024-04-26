Are Investors Undervaluing Helen of Troy (HELE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Helen of Troy (HELE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HELE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that HELE has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HELE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.31. Within the past year, HELE's PEG has been as high as 1.90 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.50.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HELE has a P/S ratio of 1.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Helen of Troy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HELE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

