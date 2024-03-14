Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is H&E Equipment Services (HEES). HEES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.18, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.32. Over the past 52 weeks, HEES's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.03 and as low as 7.96, with a median of 10.31.

HEES is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HEES's industry has an average PEG of 1.44 right now. Within the past year, HEES's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.85.

Investors should also recognize that HEES has a P/B ratio of 3.92. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.05. Over the past 12 months, HEES's P/B has been as high as 4.40 and as low as 2.85, with a median of 3.61.

Finally, our model also underscores that HEES has a P/CF ratio of 3.69. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.05. Over the past year, HEES's P/CF has been as high as 4.04 and as low as 2.53, with a median of 3.22.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in H&E Equipment Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HEES is an impressive value stock right now.

