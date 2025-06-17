Are Investors Undervaluing Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE). HE is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.29. Over the last 12 months, HE's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.93 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 10.75.

Investors should also recognize that HE has a P/B ratio of 1.2. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.44. Over the past year, HE's P/B has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.15.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Hawaiian Electric Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HE is an impressive value stock right now.

