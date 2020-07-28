Are Investors Undervaluing Harmony Gold (HMY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Harmony Gold (HMY). HMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.98, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.85. Over the last 12 months, HMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.81 and as low as 3.20, with a median of 6.62.

Investors should also recognize that HMY has a P/B ratio of 2.34. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.65. Over the past year, HMY's P/B has been as high as 2.34 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 1.07.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Harmony Gold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HMY is an impressive value stock right now.

