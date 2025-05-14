Are Investors Undervaluing Hannover Ruck (HVRRY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Hannover Ruck (HVRRY). HVRRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.12, which compares to its industry's average of 22.53. HVRRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.05 and as low as 11.07, with a median of 12.17, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for HVRRY is its P/B ratio of 2.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.26. Over the past year, HVRRY's P/B has been as high as 2.90 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 2.42.

Finally, investors should note that HVRRY has a P/CF ratio of 15.15. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 24.18. Within the past 12 months, HVRRY's P/CF has been as high as 15.86 and as low as 11.94, with a median of 13.91.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Hannover Ruck's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HVRRY is an impressive value stock right now.

