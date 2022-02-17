Are Investors Undervaluing Hannover Ruck (HVRRY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Hannover Ruck (HVRRY). HVRRY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.82. Over the past year, HVRRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.35 and as low as 12, with a median of 13.11.

Finally, investors should note that HVRRY has a P/CF ratio of 15.91. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. HVRRY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.47. Over the past 52 weeks, HVRRY's P/CF has been as high as 16.97 and as low as 11.95, with a median of 14.96.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hannover Ruck's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HVRRY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

