Are Investors Undervaluing Guess (GES) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Guess (GES). GES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.36. GES's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.38 and as low as 6.24, with a median of 7.68, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GES has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.66.

Hanesbrands (HBI) may be another strong Textile - Apparel stock to add to your shortlist. HBI is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Hanesbrands holds a P/B ratio of 4.95 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 5.77. HBI's P/B has been as high as 5.97, as low as 3.31, with a median of 4.92 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Guess and Hanesbrands are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GES and HBI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

