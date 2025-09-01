Are Investors Undervaluing Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY). GBOOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

GBOOY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GBOOY's industry has an average PEG of 1.35 right now. Within the past year, GBOOY's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.75.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GBOOY's P/B ratio of 2. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.51. GBOOY's P/B has been as high as 2.05 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.53, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GBOOY has a P/S ratio of 1.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GBOOY has a P/CF ratio of 8.19. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 21.52. Over the past 52 weeks, GBOOY's P/CF has been as high as 8.41 and as low as 4.60, with a median of 6.12.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Grupo Financiero Banorte is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GBOOY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

