Are Investors Undervaluing Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GBOOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.03 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.24. Over the past year, GBOOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.78 and as low as 5.98, with a median of 6.75.

GBOOY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.94. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GBOOY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.05. GBOOY's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.73, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GBOOY's P/B ratio of 1.88. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.31. Within the past 52 weeks, GBOOY's P/B has been as high as 2.06 and as low as 1.29, with a median of 1.49.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Grupo Financiero Banorte's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GBOOY is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.