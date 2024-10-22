Are Investors Undervaluing Groupon (GRPN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Groupon (GRPN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GRPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.92, while its industry has an average P/E of 25.24. Over the last 12 months, GRPN's Forward P/E has been as high as 3,543.17 and as low as -39,419.83, with a median of 74.21.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GRPN has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.12.

If you're looking for another solid Internet - Commerce value stock, take a look at JD.com (JD). JD is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of JD.com are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.44 and a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 25.24 and 1.08, respectively.

JD's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.39 and as low as 6.31, with a median of 8.39. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.65, as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.20.

JD.com also has a P/B ratio of 1.59 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.31. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.88, as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.04.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Groupon and JD.com strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GRPN and JD look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

