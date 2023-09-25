Are Investors Undervaluing Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Group 1 Automotive (GPI). GPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.38, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.72. GPI's Forward P/E has been as high as 7 and as low as 3.66, with a median of 5.90, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that GPI has a P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.40. Over the past year, GPI's P/B has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.35.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GPI has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.31.

Finally, investors should note that GPI has a P/CF ratio of 4.60. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GPI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.52. Over the past 52 weeks, GPI's P/CF has been as high as 4.91 and as low as 2.90, with a median of 3.93.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales value stock, take a look at Rush Enterprises (RUSHA). RUSHA is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Rush Enterprises is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.88 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 6.72 and average PEG ratio of 0.56.

RUSHA's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 12.85 and as low as 8.03, with a median of 10.26, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.68, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Rush Enterprises holds a P/B ratio of 1.72 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.40. RUSHA's P/B has been as high as 1.89, as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.66 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Group 1 Automotive and Rush Enterprises's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GPI and RUSHA is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.