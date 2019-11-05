Are Investors Undervaluing GREENCORE GRP (GNCGY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is GREENCORE GRP (GNCGY). GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.93, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.66. Over the last 12 months, GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.90 and as low as 10.98, with a median of 12.09.

GNCGY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.54. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GNCGY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.51. Within the past year, GNCGY's PEG has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.50.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in GREENCORE GRP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNCGY is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.