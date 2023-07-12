Are Investors Undervaluing Greencore Group (GNCGY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Greencore Group (GNCGY). GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.51, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.83. Over the past year, GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.17 and as low as 4.90, with a median of 7.55.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GNCGY's P/B ratio of 0.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GNCGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.29. Within the past 52 weeks, GNCGY's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.80.

Another great Food - Miscellaneous stock you could consider is US Foods (USFD), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

US Foods is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.66. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 16.83 and average PEG ratio of 1.95.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greencore Group (GNCGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.