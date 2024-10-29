Are Investors Undervaluing The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Greenbrier Companies (GBX). GBX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.76, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.75. Over the last 12 months, GBX's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.07 and as low as 8.99, with a median of 11.76.

Investors should also note that GBX holds a PEG ratio of 0.50. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.99. GBX's PEG has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 1.53, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for GBX is its P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.94. Over the past 12 months, GBX's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GBX has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

Finally, our model also underscores that GBX has a P/CF ratio of 7.33. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.53. Within the past 12 months, GBX's P/CF has been as high as 8.15 and as low as 5.45, with a median of 6.96.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Greenbrier Companies's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GBX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

