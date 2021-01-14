Are Investors Undervaluing Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Green Brick Partners (GRBK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GRBK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GRBK has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.1.

Finally, investors should note that GRBK has a P/CF ratio of 10.72. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GRBK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 37.93. GRBK's P/CF has been as high as 12.08 and as low as 4.85, with a median of 9.04, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Green Brick Partners is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GRBK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report



