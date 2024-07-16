Are Investors Undervaluing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD). GLDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96. Over the last 12 months, GLDD's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.45 and as low as -394.46, with a median of 13.79.

GLDD is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GLDD's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.77. Within the past year, GLDD's PEG has been as high as 1.57 and as low as -39.45, with a median of 1.28.

Investors should also recognize that GLDD has a P/B ratio of 1.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.64. Over the past year, GLDD's P/B has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.42.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GLDD has a P/CF ratio of 7.16. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.19. Over the past year, GLDD's P/CF has been as high as 170.58 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 10.36.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLDD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

